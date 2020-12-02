Each year in early December, Alfaz’s Norwegian colony has brought the first taste of Christmas.

Christmas lights are switched on in Calle Teniente in the Old Town with a simple and moving ceremony where Julenissen – Father Christmas – is the guest of honour, wishing the local population Merry Christmas and ensuring that Alfaz gets the coming year off to a good start.

-- Advertisement --



This year, with restrictions on large gatherings imposed by coronavirus regulations, Siri Lund from the Julegate Noruega committee sent a message of hope and optimism for the approaching fiestas.

Sharing her Christmas greetings, Alfaz’s mayor Vicente Arques said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, Norway’s Christmas had arrived as always in Calle Teniente Segui.

“God Jul!!” Arques declared.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Christmas arrives in Alfaz.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.