CHANGES could be coming to the Champions League in 2024, with a departure from the group system in favour of a new league format.

The competition could be fundamentally changed from 2024 which could see at least ten games per team and a knockout round with the best 16 teams, as reported by The Times.

The proposal of the league is said to be UEFA’s preferred choice as it looks to streamline the competition and make it more viewer-friendly amidst continued reports of ​​a European “super league”, which would almost see an end to the competition.

The changes would see the teams in positions 17 to 24 relegated to the knockout phase of the Europa League.

