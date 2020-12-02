TEULADA-MORAIRA’S Animal Welfare councillor Adrian Ruiz proposes to allow dogs on the town’s urban beaches during the low season.

Dogs are currently barred from Moraira’s beaches year-round but the town hall is modifying local bylaws in response to residents’ requests.

-- Advertisement --



Owners would be expected to respect other beach users, observe health and safety measures and clean up after their pets, which will have to be muzzled, the councillor announced.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Change of heart in Teulada-Moraira.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.