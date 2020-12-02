GIBRALTAR Customs stopped an individual who was entering from Spain in December 2019 and discovered that he was carrying banknotes of various denominations amounting to €85,940.

When questioned, he stated that the money was not his but was carrying it for a third party and when he declined to give the name of the owner, officers decided to hold the cash in accordance with the Proceeds of Crime Act 2015 in order to investigate the matter further.

Although the owner reportedly contacted Customs through a legal representative, no evidence concerning the source of the cash nor its intended use was ever supplied.

Following an application from Customs to the Magistrate’s Court, it ordered the forfeiture of the cash and as there has been no appeal against the decision, the money will become part of Gibraltar Government funds.

