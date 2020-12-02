Brothers Jailed for Controversial Murder that Shocked Denmark

TWO BROTHERS have been jailed for the brutal and prolonged murder of a mixed-race man in the crime that shocked Denmark and provoked accusations of hate crime.

Magnus and Mads Moeller were sentenced to 14 years in prison for killing Philip Mbuji Johansen, a 28-year-old Dane with a Tanzanian mother. Claiming they wanted to ‘teach him a lesson’ for making sexual advances on their mother, the brothers inflicted 39 wounds on their victim in an attack that the case’s forensic pathologist said was worse than any they had seen.

Johansen was beaten with a wooden pole and bottles and was stabbed with a knife in a savage attack that lasted between 15 and 20 minutes on Bornholm island, a popular day-trip destination last summer. Due to the case coinciding with the global Black Lives Matter movement, the murder shocked Denmark when the public suspected a hate crime.

Although 26-year-old defendant Mads had swastika tattoos on his leg, the prosecution was unable to prove that the crime had a racial motive. Chief Prosecutor Benthe Penderson said that, although racism couldn’t be ruled out in this case, it could not be proven in a court of law. She added that this case had not only taken the life of one young man but also destroyed the family of the two defendants.

