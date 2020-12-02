Brexit set to shake up English football transfers

BREXIT is set to shake up English football transfers as Premier League clubs have learned the new rules regarding transfers post-Brexit.

The new rules, agreed by the Football Association, the Premier League and the English Football League, include the fact that clubs will no longer be able to sign highly-rated overseas players until they are 18 and all overseas players joining English clubs must qualify for entry through a points-based system when the Brexit transition period ends on December 31.

Points will be awarded for senior and youth international appearances, club appearances and the pedigree of the selling club, with clubs will also be restricted to just three overseas signings under the age of 21 from January onwards, and only six foreign players per season moving forwards.

According to Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, the system means Brexit should not “damage the success” of the Premier League or the “prospects of the England teams”. “Continuing to be able to recruit the best players will see the Premier League remain competitive and compelling,” he said.

“The solution will complement our player development philosophy of the best foreign talent alongside the best homegrown players.”

Post-Brexit, English clubs will not be able to sign players freely from the European Union, and the new system sets out the rules for transfers once the transition period ends.