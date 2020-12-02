Boris Johnson Might Get The Covid-19 Vaccine Live On TV

BORIS JOHNSON Might Get Injected With Covid-19 Vaccine Live On TV his press secretary has suggested



Allegra Stratton, Boris Johnson’s press secretary, suggested today, Wednesday, December 2, that the Prime Minister might volunteer to be injected live on TV with the new Covid-19 vaccine, to prove how safe it is, stating, “We all know the character of the Prime Minister, I don’t think it would be something that he would rule out. But what we also know is that he wouldn’t want to take a jab that should be for somebody who is extremely vulnerable, clinically vulnerable, and who should be getting it before him”.

This comes after Piers Morgan and health secretary, Matt Hancock both agreed earlier today that they would get vaccinated live on TV, to help convince the British public that the vaccine was totally safe, with Hancock commenting, “would be worth it”, with Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, also saying today, in her press conference, “If I thought it would help persuade anybody, I will do it”.

In response to Piers Morgan’s offer, Mr Hancock replied, “Well, we’d have to get that approved because, of course, there is a prioritisation according to clinical need and, thankfully, as a healthy, middle-aged man, you’re not at the top of the prioritisation. But if we can get that approved and if people think that’s reasonable then I’m up for doing that, because once the MHRA has approved a vaccine, they only do that if it is safe. And so, if that can help anybody else, persuade anybody else that they should take the vaccine then I think it’s worth it”.

