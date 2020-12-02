The body of a man was found on El Dedo beach close to a number of small boats.

A MEMBER of the public called 112 at around 7.10pm on Monday evening, November 30, to report a ‘possible deceased person’ on the coastline in the Malaga neighbourhood of El Palo.

-- Advertisement --



Emergencias 112 Andalucía despatched the National and Local Police, along with the Public Health Emergencies Company (EPES).

But on arrival, emergency services could only confirm the man’s death.

Inquiries are ongoing.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Body of a man found on El Dedo beach”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.