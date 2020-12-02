BEHEADED Tiger Among Corpses Found At Thai Zoo during a wildlife trafficking raid



Wildlife officials entering the Mukda Tiger Park and Farm, a private zoo in Mukdahan, Thailand, on a routine wildlife trafficking raid, were not expecting the horrific scenes that greeted them, as they discovered a gruesome beheaded tiger’s corpse, plus tiger carcasses and body parts.

This recent raid, was following up on a previous one in January 2018, by Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP) officials, who on that occasion, confiscated scores of locally protected species, including monkeys, red pandas, and grey-shanked doucs.

Officials also rescued five baby tiger cubs, presumed to have been smuggled into the zoo illegally, following DNA tests showing three were not related to any of the adult tigers in the zoo.

The park owner, if convicted, faces a prison of up to five years, and three years on top, if found guilty of providing false information to the authorities, and officials say they will revoke his licence for 90 days while investigations continue.

