Australian Scientists reveal ‘Google Maps for The Universe’

AUSTRALIAN scientists have mapped more than three million galaxies in order to reveal a ‘Google Maps for the Universe’.

The national science agency, CSIRO said that with their new telescope, in only 300 hours they had created a “Google Maps style atlas of the universe”. The telescope took a staggering 900 plus images and the data alone amounts to 26 terabytes.

This is CSIRO’s new telescopes first survey and already it has mapped the southern sky, with around three million galaxies. The level of detail from the telescope is amazing, giving around double the details of earlier studies.

The atlas will be available to the public and Dr David McConnell said it will give the possibility of studying “everything from star formation to how galaxies and their super-massive black hole evolve and interact”.

Karen Andrews, Minister for Industry, Science and Technology said, “ASKAP is a major technological development that puts our scientists, engineers and industry in the driver’s seat to lead deep space discovery for the next generation.”

