Australia Evacuates Public Building After ‘Suspicious Package’ Detected

AUSTRALIAN authorities were forced to evacuate a government building after a ‘suspicious package’ was detected.

The ACT Legislative centre in Canberra was sealed off from the public, though the assembly meeting question time that was scheduled to occur went ahead as planned. Police, fire crews, and a bomb disposal unit were deployed to the scene although police said ‘there is no threat to the wider community’.

‘Several buildings in the area have been evacuated in the area as a precaution’ said authorities, as members of the public were cleared from the Canberra Museum and Gallery. The London Circuit area of the capital city was not closed, although police said that ‘motorists and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area if possible as there may be congestion and delays’.

