A 50ft Fireball Engulfs A Cambridgeshire Street As Lorry Explodes

A lorry carrying drums of ethanol, and perfume oil, caught fire and exploded yesterday, Tuesday, December 1, as its tyre blew out, smashing into a wall, in a street in St Ives, Cambridgeshire, sending a massive fireball of smoke and flames more than 50ft in the sky, with a petrol station in close proximity.

Incredibly, nobody was hurt in the incident, with the lorry totally burned-out, but eye-witnesses described the sensational fireball that lit up the street and sky, plus intense heat and acrid smell of burning chemicals, with one person reporting hearing the explosion seven miles away, one local resident, Andy Terry, said, “We were watching TV when we heard three loud bangs followed by a fourth. We couldn’t believe what we saw when we stepped outside. A wall of fire was raging across the road and huge clouds of dense black smoke were billowing across the houses”.

A Cambridge Fire and Rescue spokesman commented, “More than 20 firefighters, including crews from Huntingdon, Papworth, Gamlingay, Cambridge and Ramsey, including the water carrier, attended the incident. The crews arrived to find a well-developed fire involving a lorry. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using hose reels. There were no casualties requiring treatment for any injury. The crews remain at the scene damping down the area and making sure it is safe”.

