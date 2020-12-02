3 Ways in Which Online Casinos Are Competing With Land-Based Ones

Online gambling is nothing new, but the technology that powers it has improved significantly over the years. When online casinos first launched, there were very little games to choose from. The ones that were available were slow, and the overall experience was quite poor.

Fast Forward to 2020 and these original online casinos are barely recognisable when compared to what is available today. Because of this, more of us are seeing the benefits of playing at casino sites compared to visiting a land-based one. Keep reading to find out what those benefits are.

Enjoying your favourite games from home

A night out at the casino can be great fun, but you shouldn’t always need to go out to play your favourite games. Online casino sites bring all of this to you, from the comfort of your own home. It doesn’t even have to be at home, great accessibility means that you can actually enjoy casinos wherever you are, on the go.

Whether you prefer to play on mobile or desktop doesn’t matter either, games load quickly and can be played effortlessly. Queues for particular games are common in busy casinos, and playing from home means that you will never need to wait in line. You can have instant access to slots, whenever you want them.

More bonuses and promotions

Online casinos are renowned for their welcome bonuses, and regular promotions for players. Everything from free spins to match bonuses are readily available, as well as plenty of tournaments and competitions with cash prizes.

You don’t get this kind of treatment at a land-based casino. At best, you may get a small free bet on your first visit, but not much else. The promotions and bonuses are only given to the very big spenders, so the average person misses out. It makes sense to play where you’re well rewarded for doing so, and that is online.

Many More Games to Play

The selection of games is also so much bigger online than in land-based casinos, which are limited by space. You will find thousands of slots, table games and scratch cards that you wouldn’t have at your local establishment. There isn’t just 1 or 2 roulette and blackjack tables, there are 100s, with no queues or waiting around.

Jackpots are also much bigger online, with some reaching over $1 million on a regular basis. There are plenty of colossal prizes up for grabs that can be won at any time. Each of the records held for the largest jackpot payouts of all time were on Mega Moolah, an online-only slot that you won’t find at any land-based casinos.

What Does This Mean For Land Casinos?

There’s no denying that there is a real appeal to actually going to the casino, and that isn’t likely to go away. The Strip or Fremont Street in Vegas will continue to be one of the most iconic places to gamble, and online casinos aren’t going to put them out of business.

One thing that is for sure though, is that land-based casinos need to find more ways to compete with the offerings available online. Right now, they are so far behind online casinos that most players are opting to spend less time in their establishments. Better promotions and more games would go a long way towards improving.