Woman in her 70s accused of keeping son prisoner for 28 years

A Swedish woman in her 70s has arrested on suspicion of keeping her son prisoner for 28 years.

ACCORDING to the Swedish newspaper Expressen, the woman was detained on Monday, November 30, and accused of unlawful deprivation of liberty and grievous bodily harm.

She allegedly kept her 41-year-old son captive at a flat in Stockholm.

Prosecutors said the man was discovered “sitting on a blanket with no teeth and sores on his legs” surrounded by “urine, dirt and dust” on Sunday, November 29.

On learning the mother had been admitted to hospital, the relative went to the property and found the door unlocked.

She told the Swedish newspaper that a long time ago she tried to sound the alarm about the mother’s control over the son, but was silenced by other relatives.

On finding him in a corner of the flat, she said “he spoke very fast and a little incoherent, but he was not afraid of me”.

The son was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries where doctors contacted the police.

The woman denies keeping her son captive and GBH.

