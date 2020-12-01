A Spanish entry, one of two, has caught the eye this year not just because of its playful look but because of the theme.

-- Advertisement --



The Iberian lynx, a species under threat from extinction from man and his environment, is the theme, to one of two, great photographs in the wildlife photographer of the year competition.

This playful and autonomous shot we featured here was taken by Sergio Marijuana Campuzano and had to be in the running for a prize.

It was taken in Eastern Sierra Morena Spain between Albacete and the Portuguese border.

The other Lynx photo was of one of these beautiful animals in Jaen Spain at an underpass of a busy road built especially for the animal as busy roads threaten its survival.

Whichever photographer or shot is judged best, we are fortunate to be able to see these animals in their daily lives, and that is thanks to the dedication and patience of the photographers themselves.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “wildlife photograph of the year”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page