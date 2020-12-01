WHOLE Of Newcastle FC First Team Squad In Isolation after positive coronavirus tests



Newcastle United’s complete first-team squad is in isolation, following several players and backroom staff testing positive for coronavirus, after being tested on Sunday, November 29, and are following the appropriate protocols, after more tests were carried out on Monday, November 30, with the club’s training ground being closed, and training cancelled.

Newcastle FC will not name any individuals infected, but it is understood there were 4 positives last week, and now mass testing has been carried out on everybody.

The Premier League has confirmed that during the last seven days, out of 1,381 players and staff tested at clubs, 10 received a positive result.

It remains to be seen if Steve Bruce’s men will be able to fulfill their next premiership match fixture against Aston Villa, this coming Friday, December 4, but a Premier League circular that went to clubs, stated that any person with a positive test must isolate for 10 days, and to postpone a fixture, a club must have a minimum of 14 players ruled out, but that would include any of the under-23 squad as well, but, that in the event of a mass outbreak then the game could be postponed.

