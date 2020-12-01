UP IN SMOKE II

A business advertised initially as a fast food outlet has been closed down for in Velez for disguising its real identity.

The National Police were involved in a raid on premises known to have been targeted before about illegal activity.

A fast-food outlet was how the business was being portrayed, but in reality, it was a Smoking club with all the paraphernalia to use and sell marijuana and resin.

In total over 2 kilos, wee found on the premises and two men described as being 24 and 31 years old were arrested for drug trafficking.

Two men were initially arrested in Torremolinos and traced back to this address in Velez Malaga which has signage on the building as a fast food shop but was, in fact, a distribution point for the drugs.

Only three weeks earlier drugs and apparatus had been seized at the venue and a warning issued.

Investigations continue.

