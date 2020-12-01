UK records 13,430 new Covid cases on last day of England’s national lockdown

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
UK records 13,430 new Covid cases on last day of England's national lockdown
CREDIT: Martin Sanchez - Unsplash.com

The UK has recorded 13,430 new daily Covid cases and 603 deaths on the last day of England’s national lockdown.

THE total number of cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,643,086 while the number of coronavirus-related deaths within 28 days of a positive test has risen to 59,051.

-- Advertisement --

Today’s new infections are up 1,100 on Monday, November 30, when 205 fatalities were also confirmed.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “UK records 13,430 new Covid cases on last day of England’s national lockdown”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.






Previous articleRyanair has added 24 extra flights to its Christmas schedule
Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here