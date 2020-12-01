UK records 13,430 new Covid cases on last day of England’s national lockdown

The UK has recorded 13,430 new daily Covid cases and 603 deaths on the last day of England’s national lockdown.

THE total number of cases since the start of the pandemic now stands at 1,643,086 while the number of coronavirus-related deaths within 28 days of a positive test has risen to 59,051.

Today’s new infections are up 1,100 on Monday, November 30, when 205 fatalities were also confirmed.

