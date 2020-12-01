Two new categories of assistance dogs enshrined in Balearic law

UNTIL now, the Assistance Dogs Act approved by the Balearic Government in 2014, recognised the right of people with disabilities, especially those with visual, hearing and physical problems, to access, circulate and remain in any public or private space accompanied by an assistance dog.

An amendment to this bill was passed on November 30, introducing two new categories for those who have problems which are not physically obvious and included warning dogs for those who have an illness or disability that can cause a sensory disconnection, such as diabetes. Which the dog can sense.

The second new category covers those with autism spectrum disorder as the dogs are specially trained to control emergency scenarios.

