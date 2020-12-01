TV Presenter Matthew Wright And Wife’s Stalker Hell as ‘superfan’ gets restraining order



Michelle Ranicar, aged 53, claims she is a ‘superfan’ of the TV show, The Wright Stuff’s presenter Matthew Wright, leading to her receiving a restraining order, in October 2020, at Wood Green Crown Court, against the TV star and his wife Amelia, after she admitted a charge of conducting a horrifying 6-month stalking campaign, between May and November 2018.

A court heard how Ranicar would follow Mr Wright home from the Chanel 5 TV studios, and bombard him with social media messages, and that her constant stalking caused, “an adverse effect on Matthew and Amelia Wright’s day-to-day activities, knowing or ought to have known, her course of conduct would cause alarm or distress”.

Interviewed by Lorraine Kelly, after the court decision, Matthew and Amelia spoke of their ordeal, with Amelia telling of “emotional scarring”, and how, while heavily pregnant with their child, Cassidy, Ranicar tracked them down to a charity function Matthew was involved with, “I was heavily pregnant and she said to me, ‘women of your age are more likely to have a stillbirth’, I was shocked to my core”, with Matthew adding, “I clocked her talking to Amelia. I ran off the stage and grabbed Amelia, and we went home a different route so she wouldn’t be able to find us, but she had our address.”

Then, just days later, Ranicar turned up at their home, and threatened she would trace which maternity ward she would be on, in order to be able to see her and the new-born baby, but the police got involved and Ranicar backed off. But, after the birth, Amelia was at home with the baby and found Ranica “Trying to put her hand in the letterbox asking for the baby”, leaving her scared to leave the house for fear of her baby being possibly abducted. “It’s cast a long shadow over me, I am still shaken by the whole thing and feel upset. Obviously, I hope help is given but it’s left me emotionally scarred”.

