TOWER OPEN FROM DECEMBER 16

The Parisian landmark the Eiffel tower will be open from the 16th December its been announced.

The tower will reopen on December 16, and you can conveniently reserve tickets as well.

Other museums and state monuments will be open for the first time since October 30, which is when they were closed due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

The Eiffel tower along with the Arc de Triomphe are the most iconic French capital structures, and President Macron will be keen to have them once again open for viewing.

The French public and of course, much-needed tourists as well

will be welcomed back to view the iconic structures so important for tourism.

The tower was built in 1887 and featured in Paris’s world fair of 1889 it was regarded at the time as a great industrial advancement in construction.

