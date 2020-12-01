“The world will be a darker place without her” – family pay tribute to woman killed in horror crash

“The world will be a darker place without her” – family pay tribute to woman killed in a horror crash at the weekend.

Antonia St Louis, 27, was one of two pedestrians hit by a red Volkswagen Golf shortly after 3.35am on Saturday, November 28 near Snipe Retail Park in Ashton-Under-Lyne.

She died at the scene, while a 28-year-old man remains in hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the car, a 31-year-old man, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death whilst driving without due care and attention.

He has since been released under investigation and inquiries are ongoing.

Antonia’s heartbroken family said in a statement: “Antonia was a loving daughter, sister and granddaughter.

“She was a loyal friend and loved by many.

“She had a huge personality and lust for life and added sunshine to many lives. She will be missed and in our hearts forever – this world will be a little darker without her.”

Anyone with information call GMP’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 0161 856 4741 quoting incident number 460 of 28/11/2020.

