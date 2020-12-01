Thatcher Statue Unveiling Plans Cause Controversy

THATCHER statue unveiling plans for Grantham town centre cause controversy on social media.

The Thatcher statue was sculptured by Douglas Jennings and cost £300,000. The statue is made of bronze and the South Kesteven District Council are planning on spending around £100,000 just on the unveiling.

Both the nature of the statue and the cost have caused controversy. To prevent damage to the statue, it will be placed on a 3.2-metre-high plinth, which will give a final height of over 6 metres.

Social media has been awash with comments. David Coulbeck said, “What is the council thinking of £100,000 on a bust of the woman who crippled the UK? In these times the money could be much better spent.

“The public should have been consulted first, after all it is their money that the council are spending.”

Allan Binns said, “This is bloody disgusting, the woman literally took milk from children, then closed mines, then decided that it was ok to tax a poorer person the same as a millionaire.

“Reduced budgets in social care when I was in care and was abused because there wasn’t the finance to give adequate care from a social worker.”

There was also praise for the decision, and Philip Mark Bristow said, “Money well spent on Britain’s greatest peace time Prime Minister.” Paul Sansum also approved and said, “I can never understand the venom that some people have for the first woman prime minister.”

It is expected that the unveiling money would be raised independently.

