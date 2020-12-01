Teen-angel gives PS5 to neighbour, 10, recovering from brain cancer surgery

Teen-angel gives his PS5 to young neighbour, 10, who has recently undergone surgery for brain cancer.

ANGEL ORTERO, 16, from south Philadelphia, surprised Sonny Boyd with the early Christmas gift – won by his mum in a raffle – after being moved by the youngster’s bravery.

As well as having cancer surgery, the young boy has also broken a leg.

“Me being a 16-year-old kid I was just excited to play it, but I saw Sonny’s post and I thought of his happiness being at such a young age and what he’s been through,” Angel told 6abc.

“I just thought all the materialistic things aren’t as important as the smile I could put on his face,” Angel said.

In a surprise twist, Sonny’s mum gave Angel some money for the console which he used to buy lots of toys to give to his grandmother, who is a pastor.

She is sending the gifts to children in need in the Dominican Republic.

“I’m just keeping in mind all the hard things going around, the pandemic, all the struggles people are going through and if I could use my blessings and spread it with others it just means the most to me,” he told the publication.

