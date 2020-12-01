A SUSPECT has been arrested following a series of bin fires in central Brighton which occurred between 9 pm on Saturday, November 29 and 4 am on Monday, November 30.

-- Advertisement --



Multiple reports were received by Sussex Police of bins being set on fire in Upper North Street, Oriental Place, St James Street, Dorset Gardens, St James Avenue, Steine Street and Ship Street, with further incidents reported around the St James Avenue area.

Fire crews attended and the fires were extinguished, with no damage caused except to the bins themselves and thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Following police enquiries, a 48-year-old local man has been arrested on suspicion of arson and he remains in custody for questioning as of Tuesday, December 1.

Superintendent Rachel Swinney said: “We will not tolerate those who cause harm in our city through unacceptable behaviour such as starting fires.

“Rest assured we are investigating this matter thoroughly and work tirelessly to keep our local communities safe.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Suspect arrested following a series of bin fires in Brighton”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.