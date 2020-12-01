Successful Spanish Netflix series La Casa de Papel to get Korean remake

SUCCESSFUL Spanish Netflix series La Casa de Papel (Money Heist) to get a Korean remake, according to the streaming platform on Tuesday, December 1.

The fast-paced Spanish crime drama series, which was released by Netflix in 2017, has enjoyed global success since its launch, with Season 4 being watched by 65 million Netflix users across the globe in the first four weeks after its release in April.

Now Korea is hoping to replicate that success by launching a much-anticipated remake from director Kim Hong-sun, who has been behind numerous crime genre dramas including OCN’s “Voice” (2017) and tvN’s “Liar Game” (2014).

Álex Pina, creator and executive producer of La Casa de Papel said: “Korean creators have been developing their own language and audiovisual culture for years,” Álex Pina, creator and executive producer of “La Casa de Papel” said.

“That is why I find it fascinating that the world of ‘La Casa de Papel’ is so attractive to Korean creators as to do an adaptation. The fact that the action is set on the Korean Peninsula also seems to me to be a milestone which I am really delighted about.”

The fifth and final season of La Casa de Papel is currently under production with the Korean remake set to consist of 12 episodes and further announcements, including the official title, casting and release date to be released at a later date.

