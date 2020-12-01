SPOTIFY has revealed what artists and tracks were most streamed by the platform’s 320 million users in 2020, the year marked by the global pandemic.

Spotify said their users’ taste reflected a desire for upbeat pop music, perhaps as an antidote to the dark times wrought by a turbulent and unprecedented twelve months. In the UK, rapper Drake overtook Ed Sheeran as the most-streamed artist while the Weeknd’s ‘Blinding Lights’ was Britain’s favourite 2020 anthem. Meanwhile, Scottish artist Lewis Capaldi’s ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ was the most popular album for UK users.

Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny shot from obscurity to become Spotify’s top artist this year, with his discography amassing a staggering 8.3 billion streams worldwide. Britain’s longstanding aversion to foreign language music meant the 26-year-old didn’t break into the UK charts, but this didn’t stop his album ‘YHLQMDLG’ from becoming the planet’s most popular. His most popular song, Safaera, has alone been streamed 407 million times.

Bad Bunny’s top album was followed by the Weeknd’s ‘After Hours’ and Post Malone’s ‘Hollywood Bleeding’ in the global album charts. British talents Harry Styles’ ‘Fine Line’ and Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spotify Reveals 2020’s Biggest Hits”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news, and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.