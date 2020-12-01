SPANISH Police Rescue A Dog Hung From Its Owners Third Floor Balcony in Bellreguard, near Gandia, Spain



A combination of the Local Police, Bellreguard Animal Welfare Association, the animal charity VEDAMA, and neighbours, helped to rescue a terrified and badly hurt dog that its owner had left hanging by a rope, attached to the third-floor balcony of his apartment block, in Bellreguard, near Gandia, Spain.

-- Advertisement --



The injured animal is now recovering, while the police question its owner about the incident, which neighbours say is not the first instance, as apparently, the dog has been spotted hanging on other occasions, as well as reportedly receiving electric shocks via a collar to stop it barking for help, and that the poor neglected dog was forced to live outside on the balcony that was covered in faeces, and without any food or water.

_________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Police Rescue A Dog Hung From Its Owners Third Floor Balcony”.