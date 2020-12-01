Son remains in custody in connection with murder of hospital worker mother

Son remains in custody in connection with the murder of his hospital worker mother



SHANIL Patel, 31, of Greenford was charged on Friday, November 27, with the murder of 62-year-old Hansa Patel.

She died 30 minutes after being found at an address in Drew Gardens, Greenford, with head injuries.

A hearing was held at the Central Criminal Court today, Tuesday, December 1. Shanil Patel did not attend.

He is next due to appear at the same court on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, pending the completion of a psychiatric report.

It is understood the victim lived with her son and partner on the suburban street which is near Horsenden Hill park

