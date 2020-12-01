Sheffield shisha bar fined £2,000 for breaching Covid-19 regulations

A SHEFFIELD shisha bar has been fined £2,000 (€2,200) for breaching Covid-19 regulations and has had 70 pipes seized by South Yorkshire Police.

Officers responded to reports from residents who complained that the venue on the Wicker was breaching Covid safety rules on Friday, November 27.

When officers arrived at the bar, which had received previous visits from both the police and the council regarding the new regulations, they found 20 people inside who were all issued with £200 (€223) fixed penalty notices.