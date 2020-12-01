Sheffield shisha bar fined £2,000 for breaching Covid-19 regulations

A SHEFFIELD shisha bar has been fined £2,000 (€2,200) for breaching Covid-19 regulations and has had 70 pipes seized by South Yorkshire Police.
Officers responded to reports from residents who complained that the venue on the Wicker was breaching Covid safety rules on Friday, November 27.
When officers arrived at the bar, which had received previous visits from both the police and the council regarding the new regulations, they found 20 people inside who were all issued with £200 (€223) fixed penalty notices.
Insp John Mallows, from the force’s city centre neighbourhood team, said: “We want the public to know that police and local authorities will take action to address Covid-19 breaches and the warrant is one example of our partnership working to tackle repeated issues.
“Individuals who seek to ignore the rules and put both theirs and other lives at risk will face enforcement action.”
