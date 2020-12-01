SCALPERS SHUT DOWN BY ‘VERY’ GROUP

The ‘Very’ group have shut down nearly one thousand (1000) “scalpers” about to purchase PlayStation and x box consoles.

Scalping is known as the practice of bulk buying something popular and in short, supply to be sold on for much more immediately after.

It’s not an illegal purchase but limits retailers serving their customer’s orders.

The online retailer ‘Very’ has cancelled what it believes to be more than a thousand orders for the new XBOX series X and PlayStation 5 (five) consoles which the “scalpers” intended to resell at a higher price.

Retaining this stock and cancelling “scalpers” orders means they can service dedicated gaming customers and in turn keep their good service promise to clients record intact.

Limited supplies of these new gaming consoles had given opportunists the chance to profit at the expense of customer confidence in a retail supplier.

Some consoles particularly Sony Playstation 5 were being sold for more than double the 449 standard R.R.P.

