AFTER an increase in demand, Ryanair has added 24 extra flights to its Christmas schedule, however, customers need to act fast.

The airline has announced on Tuesday, December 1, that it’s added even further additions to its Christmas schedule as a result of increased demand across the network, commencing from December 16.

In response to strong demand and as part of its commitment to bring families and friends together this Christmas, Ryanair announces a total of 24 additional flights from Dublin, London Stansted, London Gatwick, Porto and Bari, which are available for booking until midnight on Thursday, December 3.

This follows recent additional flights from Paris Beauvais, Manchester, Malaga and Budapest to name a few.

Ryanair has launched a very merry seat sale with cracking fares available from just £19.99 (€22.26) for travel from December 16, 2020 – January 3, 2021, allowing people across Europe to travel and celebrate this Christmas and New Year with their families.

Extra flights:

Route: Dublin – London Stansted – 11 extra

Route: Dublin – London Gatwick – 11 extra

Route: London Stansted – Porto – 1 extra

Route: London Stansted – Bari – 1 extra

Ryanair’s Director of Commercial, Jason McGuinness said: “We are delighted to announce a further 24 flights this December and January as a result of increased demand this Christmas – just in time to fly everyone home to unite with loved ones.

To celebrate, we are releasing seats for sale from just £19.99 for travel between December 16, 2020 – January 3, 2021 which are available for booking until midnight on Thursday, December 3. Since these amazing low fares will be snapped up quickly, customers should log onto www.ryanair.com and avoid missing out.”