Retired army commanders write warning letter to King Felipe VI

MORE than 70 retired Army commanders have written a letter to King Felipe VI to warn him that the current government is a threat to “national cohesion”.

The letter, according to national Spanish newspaper Publico, shows its support for the monarch and uses belligerent language against the government and its political allies, calling the country’s leaders a social-communist supported by terrorist lovers and pro-independence supporters, which endangers national cohesion.

The letter is signed by members of the XXIII promotion of the General Military Academy, most of them now more than 70 years old.

Being retired, they can express their opinions with no fear of retribution.

The letter, which was accessed by National daily newspaper El Pais, says that the nation is deteriorating and blames the government.

