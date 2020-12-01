QUEEN’S Servant Stole 77 Items From Buckingham Palace To Sell On eBay, but for very little profit



Adam Canto, a 37-year-old Buckingham Palace catering assistant since 2015, allegedly stole around 77 items from the Queen Of England’s home, while doing special preventative coronavirus cleaning work, in areas of the Palace he would not normally have been given access to, and sold them on eBay.

Simon Maughan, prosecuting at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, told how police discovered in his Royal Mews quarters, a “significant quantity” of stolen items, valued between £10,000 and £100,000, including a Companion of Bath medal and a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order medal, plus signed pictures of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The most expensive item stolen by Canto, was a photo album, commemorating the banquet during President Trump’s state visit, which he sold on eBay for £1,500, with the court hearing how he had sold items for well below their real value, pocketing only £7,741, after canto had taken his pick of items from taken from the palace shop, the Royal Collection ticket office, the Duke of York’s storeroom, the linen room, staff lockers, and the Queen’s Gallery shop.

