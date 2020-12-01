The Queen bucks 33-year tradition and she and Prince Philip will spend Christmas at Windsor rather than Sandringham.

ACCORDING to Buckingham Palace sources, the Queen, 94, and the Duke of Edinburgh, 99, won’t spend the festive period and New Year with family at the estate in Norfolk for the first time in three decades.

-- Advertisement --



A Palace spokesperson said that “having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor”:

Prince Church and the Duchess of Cornwall will spend Christmas Day at Highgrove but are expected to see the Queen and Philip at Windsor at some point, reports Sky News.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Queen bucks 33-year tradition and will spend Christmas at Windsor”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.