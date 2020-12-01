Psychic to the stars Tracey Woolterton gives us her predictions

TRACEY was born with a unique gift of being a true- born, natural Empath-Medium. Tracey’s client list includes Katie Price, Daniella Westbrook, Gemma Collins and Mamma June, to name a few.

Now working with us exclusively at the EWN, Tracey will be giving us Month by Month predictions for what she foresees this coming year.

Starting with December´s card read from Tracey:

Two names are highlighted Russel (Possibly Crowe) and Matthew Mark.

A Royal stepping down and a big secret revealed within the monarchy.

Simon Cowell to announce another pregnancy.

An important agreement between two countries ( Possibly regarding climate change.)

A further two lockdowns and a need for new plans and strategies regarding the virus.

A large hurricane in the Pacific and an earthquake in Indonesia.

So whilst there is still some trouble ahead towards the end of this year, positive changes are upon us.

