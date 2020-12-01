President of Madrid inaugurates Isabel Zendal Emergency Hospital

THE President of Madrid, Díaz Ayuso, inaugurates the controversial Isabel Zendal Emergency Hospital on Tuesday, December 1, the first centre for permanent pandemic emergencies.

The emergency hospital has been the target of criticism from leftist parties and unions with many political leaders declining the invitation of the regional government to attend its opening.

The pandemic hospital has been built with the main objective to decongest the rest of the centres in the region so that they can resume their normal non-covid activity.

Vox will attend the inauguration of the Isabel Zendal Emergency Hospital, with the leader of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, and the mayor of Madrid and national spokesperson for the party, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, also set to attend.