PANDEMIC infection numbers exceed 63 million worldwide as the Johns Hopkins University records more than 506,000 cases in the last 24 hours.

The data published on Tuesday, December 1, sadly shows that there have also been 8,670 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bring the total number of fatalities registered to the virus worldwide to 1.46 million.

More specific figures show 506,078 new cases have been registered in the last day, adding to a total of 63,290,093 infections worldwide, while the global death toll stands at 1,469,052.