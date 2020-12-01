Organization scammed €600,000 from victims throughout Spain

GUARDIA CIVIL dismantled an organization that scammed more than €600,000 from at least eight victims throughout Spain.

In an operation codenamed Flexible, the Guardia Civil dismantled the gang which persuaded victims, including people in Alhaurin de la Torre, to invest large amounts of money supposedly in exchange for quick profits which they never received.

The investigation began in April, after a resident of Granada reported that he had been scammed by people claiming to be the managers of the company FXSuit, who convinced him to invest his savings in financial operations that they promised would earn him substantial and quick profits. The scammers promised victims they could double their investment in a few months.

The victim, once convinced, even gave the scammers the password to his bank account so that they could invest his money and they tricked him out of more than €5,000.

During the investigation, officers found on the victim’s call list a mobile phone number that appeared in two operations that were being carried out in Zaragoza and Alhaurín de la Torre for alleged scams with the same ‘modus operandi’.

The leader of the operation was a 46-year-old Spanish man living in Madrid; the others lived on a town on the outskirts of Madrid, and all of them had a very high standard of living despite having no known trade.

Guardia Civil believe there may be more victims, as there were more than 3,500 numbers on the gang’s contacts list.

