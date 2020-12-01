New Technology to Find the Perfect Ham in Seconds

THE new technology to find the perfect ham in only seconds is now available.

Annually Spain sells around 50 million hams and they are a national delicacy. The processes used have up until now remained mainly traditional, but that could be set to change with an invention by Juan Manuel Rodríguez and Jacobo Álvarez, the founders of the firm Lenz Instruments.

The pair have created a scanner that allows the uncured meat to be tested and the perfect ham created by sensing the fat content of the meat, and so allow the best salting time to be known. The pair had around a dozen customers in 2019 and that number could grow.

