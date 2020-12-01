Natural stone arch collapses on beach

ANOTHER one of the natural stone arches at Las Catedrales Beach in Ribadeo, Galicia, has collapsed, although no-one was injured this time.

The arch which collapsed was the first which can be seen from the beach, and the piece which fell away is reportedly six metres wide by 10 metres high.

Las Catedrales Beach is a Natural Monument and is known for the spectacular shapes of the cliffs and rocks, however, it is not the first time the rocks have collapsed. Landslides and falling rocks usually come following rainy days and temperature changes, when it is also advised not to walk on the cliffs.

In August 2019, several rocks fell in a passageway leading to a cave, but no-one was injured.

However, over Easter in 2018, a woman, 25, died after a falling rock hit her on the head, when she was inside one of the caves. Following that, the Xunta de Galicia, placed more signs in the area to indicate that it is dangerous.

