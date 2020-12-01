Mysterious Monolith Appears in ROMANIA After Similar One Vanishes From Utah Desert.

A mysterious monolith has reportedly appeared in Romania – just days after a similar structure disappeared from a desert in Utah. The 4m (13ft) monolith has been spotted on Batca Doamnei Hill in the city of Piatra Neamt, according to reports from local media, and is located a few metres away from the well-known archaeological landmark the Petrodava Dacian Fortress, a fort built by the ancient Dacian people between 82 BC and AD 106.

In Romania, the triangular structure has a height of about 13 feet and one side faces Mount Ceahlau, known locally as the Holy Mountain- Romanian officials still do not know who is responsible for erecting the mysterious monolith.

The appearance of the hollow structure, which has a triangular shape and is covered in a looping scrawl, has sparked speculation about its origin- many convinced it is from an Alien race and contains technology to help us through the coronavirus crisis. In the book by Arthur C Clarke, later made into a film by Stanley Kubrick, a monolith first appears on Earth in Africa three million years ago and appears to confer intelligence upon a starving tribe of great apes to develop tools. The mystery continues…

