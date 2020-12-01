Mother Who left Baby to Die Sentenced to Sixteen Years

THE mother of a seventeen-month-old that left her baby to die has been sentenced to sixteen years in jail by the court of Malaga.

The mother who had a history of leaving her baby alone for periods of time when she went to work, left her baby to die when she left for a month. The baby had been left alone with only some cookies and a bottle, and no one had been told that the baby was unattended.

The Malaga court sentenced the woman to fifteen years for murder and one year for temporary abandonment. The crime was only discovered when family came to visit and insisted on seeing the baby.

