Mother of Dead Instagram Star Believes Daughter was Murdered

THE MOTHER of a Texas Instagram star found dead on the side of a freeway has reportedly said she believes her daughter was murdered.

Alexis Robinoult, who called herself Alexis Sharkey online, vanished last week from her home in Houston. Her husband reported her disappearance on Friday, and on Sunday, November 30th her body was found. Workers reported a ‘woman’s unclothed body’ by a freeway in the suburbs of the Texan city, and her family confirmed that it was the 26-year-old model. Police reported that her body had no signs of injury, and had possibly been on the side of the road overnight.

Stacey Clark Robinoult told the press that she does believe her daughter was murdered ‘from what I’ve been able to gather as well as a mother’s gut.’ She added that ‘I learned very young as a mom to trust my gut. It’s not let me down’.

The model had 27 thousand followers on her Instagram account, where her last post expressed her desire to move to Tulum, Mexico. She described herself as a ‘mentor’ and most of her 844 posts were glossy lifestyle pictures or beauty advice guides.

