Free concert

OBSERVING social distancing and wearing masks if not playing a wind or brass instrument, the Unió Musical Inquera performed a short open-air free concert of paso dobles in Inca’s Plaza España, to welcome the autumn.

Parking spaces

THERE may be a shortage of parking spaces in Palma as bars have been allowed to extend their terraces into the road on a temporary basis during the pandemic and of the 3,000 bars there, more than 1,000 have done this.

Marine reserve

THE most recent increase in size of the Es Freu de Sa Dragonera marine reserve Mallorca means that there are now 11 such reserves in the Balearic Islands and Sa Dragonera declared just four years ago has seen many more fish thriving.

Death penalty

AS part of the annual ‘Cities for Life, Cities against Death Penalty’ Day on November 30 promoted by Amnesty International, the Manacor Council turned on its lights as a sign of support for the concept of abolishing the death penalty around the world.

Tuna catch

IT has been a bumper year for Mallorca’s fishermen as they have caught more than 1,000 Blue Fin Tuna and by weight, this is around three times more than they caught during 2019 which suggests that international quotas are effective.

Travel subsidy

THE Balearic Government has paid the sum of €1,274,475 to the five companies that are responsible for inter-island transport in respect of the subsidies covering residents’ discounts for the first six months of this year.

