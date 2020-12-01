Ministry of Health given deadline to reveal expert committee

THE Council for Transparency and Good Governance has given the Ministry of Health 10 days to reveal the names of the expert committee.

This Committee of Experts has been mentioned by the Head of the Centre for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies , Fernando Simon, who says they are in charge of advising the Government on how to manage the coronavirus pandemic.

The Council for Transparency has said that they will guarantee the right to data protection of the members of this committee which is controlling citizens by making relevant decisions and therefore should be known.

The council has therefore backed a lawyer, who on May 6 when Simon refused at a press conference to reveal the composition of the committee, demanded that the number of people in it be revealed along with their names and surnames.

According to national Spanish daily 20minutos.es the countdown to the deadline given to the government to reveal the names in the expert committee has already started.

At the end of September the Public Health Department denied the information alleging that the expert committee is made up of “public personnel who do not have the status of a senior position or executive staff”. This, the lawyer has said is “surreal”, as it could be expected that the people making such important decisions would be high-ranking professionals.

