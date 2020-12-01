MEP and diplomats among guests at sex party shut down by police in Brussels

An MEP and several diplomats were reportedly among ‘guests’ at an illegal sex party shut down by police in Brussels.

BELGIAN police said at least 25 men ‘participated’ in the ‘orgy’, including an unnamed MEP who reportedly tried to flee and claimed he had parliamentary immunity, and a number of diplomates, according to the daily DH.

Drugs were also recovered at the scene on Friday, November 27.

To try to contain the spread of coronavirus, bars and restaurants are closed in Belgium, where a night curfew is in force and social gatherings are limited to the minimum.

Police issued 25 fines.

