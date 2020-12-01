LOCAL POLICE in Mairena del Aljarafe, Sevilla, reported that a man handed in an envelope containing €400 which he found at a petrol station.

According to their Twitter account, the man came into the police station with the envelope containing the €400 which he had found while he was putting petrol in his car. He had accidentally kicked an object lying on the ground and when he picked it up, he was shocked to find what it was. Upon inspection, he found that the envelope had a surname written on it, and the name of a school in the town.

The officers at the Local Police station, where the man delivered it, were surprised and pleased to be able to locate the person whose last name coincided with the one on the envelope who was an employee at the school.

The money was returned to its owner they same day.

