Living on Mars is One Step Closer with New Technology

THE possibility of living on Mars is now one step closer with new technology to generate oxygen and fuel.

To live on Mars, even for a short time, astronauts would need to be self sufficient and be able to generate oxygen given that the Mars atmosphere is not breathable. They would also need to create fuel, to make a return trip home.

The landscape of Mars is a hostile -33 degrees Fahrenheit and while there is water on Mars, it is mainly frozen or dangerously salty. Washington University has engineered a solution, that will not only be able to stand the harsh Mars environment but in future will also be portable.

The team has developed new technology that can take the salty water from Mars and generate oxygen and fuel. Washington University’s Vijay Ramani said, “Our Martian brine electrolyzer radically changes the logistical calculus of missions to Mars and beyond.

“This technology is equally useful on Earth where it opens up the oceans as a viable oxygen and fuel source.”

