LIVERPOOL’S summer signing Thiago is set to miss out on playing for the club for the rest of the year following the injury he suffered in the 2-2 Merseyside derby draw back in October.

-- Advertisement --



Thiago Alcantara, who has been sidelined since being caught on the right knee by a red-card challenge from Everton forward Richarlison during the 2-2 draw at Goodison on October 17, is unlikely to play again this year according to Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Spaniard is understood to not need surgery on the “serious problem” however, the repercussions of it are taking longer to recover from than had been initially expected.

Speaking on Monday, November 30, Klopp said: “On that day when Thiago got injured in that challenge in the Everton game, there was another bad injury (to Virgil van Dijk) and after the scans it was like one was really bad news and the other one was really good news because nothing was broken, nothing was ruptured and stuff like this.

“But, as we realise now, it was still a massive impact on the knee.

“The problem is in a situation like that, nothing is ruptured and nothing is broken and that means everybody thinks, ‘okay, you can go after a few days’, but the impact on the leg was that big that it is still not okay.

“It is not massive and he trains from time to time, not in the moment because we just have to realise that we have to go a few further steps

“I can’t say exactly when he will be fine, but it will take a few weeks still with Thiago.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Liverpool’s summer signing Thiago out for rest of the year”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.